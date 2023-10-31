Mumbai, Delhi struggle to meet demand for net zero-carbon workspaces, says report

As corporate commitments to achieve net-zero carbon (NZC) targets continue gaining momentum, major Asian Pacific cities grapple with a growing demand-supply gap for net zero-carbon-ready workplaces. According to new research by the global real estate consulting firm JLL, this widening gap poses a significant challenge to achieving sustainability goals.

Driven by the need to align real estate strategies with sustainability objectives and reduce carbon footprint, corporations increasingly look beyond mere green certifications when choosing office spaces. Instead, they are now focusing on building-level sustainability metrics, including energy efficiency and green energy procurement. However, despite the enthusiasm surrounding NZC goals, JLL's research indicates a considerable gap between commitment and action.

Kamya Miglani, head of ESG Research, Asia Pacific at JLL, said, “Leasing office space in green-certified office buildings is becoming a non-negotiable for occupiers, but currently, there is very little correlation between these certifications and a building’s energy performance. Even buildings with platinum-grade green certifications may not be NZC-ready, partly because current regulations are not stringent enough to demand NZC-ready assets.”

JLL's Sustainable Offices City Index, which assesses 20 cities in the Asia Pacific region based on criteria such as green stock, physical risk to buildings, city competitiveness, and city administrations' proactiveness with NZC targets, highlights that even in the top-ranked city of Sydney, current green building standards fall short of achieving an NZC-built environment.