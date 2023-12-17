Mumbai doctor files police complaint of sexual assault against steel baron Sajjan Jindal
The woman first filed a complaint in February, alleging that Jindal caused her significant mental and emotional distress
In a sensational development, a 30-year-old woman doctor has accused a prominent industrialist of sexual assault on her last year, as per a detailed complaint lodged with Mumbai Police.
A resident of Juhu, the doctor filed the complaint against 64-year-old Jindal Group head Sajjan Jindal at the Bandra Kurla police station on 13 December.
As per the first information report (FIR) lodged by the police, the victim was introduced to Jindal at an IPL (Indian Premier League) cricket game inside the VIP box of the International Stadium in Dubai on 8 October 2021 during the Covid pandemic.
They exchanged contact details and began chatting on WhatsApp when Jindal sought to meet the alleged victim, a former beauty pageant winner. In December 2021, the woman said she had gone to Jaipur for an event where she again met Jindal and they talked and chatted.
Then, as per the victim, Jindal allegedly tried to "get cosy" with her, addressing her with words like 'babe' and 'baby', and insisted on meeting in a hotel, despite her suggestions to meet in a more public place.
There, Jindal allegedly displayed his "romantic inclinations", assured her of full privacy in a hotel room, and even offered his credit card details for personal use, which she declined.
Her complaint alleged that on 24 December 2021, Jindal booked a suite in a five-star hotel in Mumbai's Bandra West in her name, where they met and Jindal reportedly shared his marital problems. He then allegedly hugged the victim, and attempted to kiss her, but she spurned his overtures.
Later, Jindal purportedly asked her to send him her revealing photos, a request she claims to have ignored, and he also tried to lure her with offers of a bungalow, car, and business help.
When she demanded they make their relationship legal with a registered marriage, the Jindal Group honcho allegedly refused, citing societal norms, but proposed that they could live as 'husband and wife' abroad, which she refused to do.
After some more meetings at his office in BKC, Jindal allegedly forced her to have oral sex in the bathroom of his office. The woman doctor said she felt traumatised by his conduct and the sexual exploitation, which caused her "great mental and emotional agony", resulted in her filing the complaint in February, after which the accused attempted to dissuade her with offers of money to withdraw the case.
