Mumbai doctor files police complaint of sexual assault against steel baron Sajjan Jindal

In a sensational development, a 30-year-old woman doctor has accused a prominent industrialist of sexual assault on her last year, as per a detailed complaint lodged with Mumbai Police.

A resident of Juhu, the doctor filed the complaint against 64-year-old Jindal Group head Sajjan Jindal at the Bandra Kurla police station on 13 December.

As per the first information report (FIR) lodged by the police, the victim was introduced to Jindal at an IPL (Indian Premier League) cricket game inside the VIP box of the International Stadium in Dubai on 8 October 2021 during the Covid pandemic.

They exchanged contact details and began chatting on WhatsApp when Jindal sought to meet the alleged victim, a former beauty pageant winner. In December 2021, the woman said she had gone to Jaipur for an event where she again met Jindal and they talked and chatted.

Then, as per the victim, Jindal allegedly tried to "get cosy" with her, addressing her with words like 'babe' and 'baby', and insisted on meeting in a hotel, despite her suggestions to meet in a more public place.