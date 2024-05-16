Mumbai hoarding crash: Death toll rises to 16 as two more bodies recovered

The death toll in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse in Mumbai rose to 16 on Thursday, 16 May, with rescue personnel retrieving two bodies from a car stuck underneath the structure, an NDRF official said.

The bodies of a male and a female were found in a highly decomposed state and have been identified as Manoj Chansoria, 60, and Anita Chansoria, 59.

"Two bodies were retrieved from the car struck below the hoarding in Chheda Nagar area shortly after midnight," the official said.

The rescue work is still underway at the Chheda Nagar area for the fourth day after the giant 120 x 120-foot hoarding collapsed. The rescue operation on Wednesday also led to the recovery of several vehicles buried under the debris, raising fears of more casualties.

The incident sent shockwaves in Mumbai which is dotted by 1025 big and small hoardings, besides many others on railways properties.

The BMC has started yanking off all illegal or oversized hoardings violating the permissible size of 40x40 feet (1600 sq feet).