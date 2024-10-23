Mumbai hotelier‘s murder in 2001: HC suspends Chhota Rajan‘s life sentence, grants him bail

On Wednesday 23 October, the Bombay High Court suspended the life sentence of gangster Chhota Rajan in connection with the murder of hotelier Jaya Shetty in 2001 and granted him bail in the case.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan directed Rajan to furnish a bond of Rs one lakh for the bail.

Rajan will, however, continue to remain in jail in connection with other criminal cases.

In May this year, a special court convicted Rajan in the hotelier's murder case and sentenced him to life imprisonment.