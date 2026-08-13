Mumbai landslide rescue enters second day as two remain feared trapped
Death toll reaches seven with seven injured after soil and boulders struck three shanties in Sakinaka following heavy rainfall
Search and rescue operations continued for a second day on Thursday at the site of a landslide in Mumbai’s Sakinaka area, where two people were still feared trapped beneath the debris, officials said.
The landslide struck Gaushiya Chawl in Ashok Nagar, Chirag Nagar, early on Wednesday after heavy rainfall. Soil and boulders from an adjoining hillock crashed onto three shanties, killing seven people and injuring seven others.
Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Mumbai Fire Brigade and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) remained at the site as efforts continued to locate those missing.
Officials said the operation was proving difficult because of the narrow approach to the site, which had restricted access for heavy machinery.
Residents of neighbouring shanties have been evacuated as a precaution, with the civic administration arranging temporary accommodation for them.
The BMC said it had been issuing warnings and conducting awareness campaigns in areas vulnerable to landslides and rockfalls, particularly during the monsoon.
With PTI inputs