Mumbai: Four dead, Rs 4 lakh aid announced for kin of victims in Ghatkopar landslide

At least four people were killed, and several others were feared trapped after a landslide struck a chawl in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar early on Wednesday, prompting a large-scale search and rescue operation.

The incident occurred at Gaushiya Chawl in Chirag Nagar at around 3.48 am, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

Preliminary information indicated that a section of a nearby hillock collapsed onto the settlement, burying two to three houses under debris. Initial estimates suggested that five to six residents may have been trapped.

Deputy commissioner of police Ganesh Shinde confirmed four fatalities and said more people were still suspected to be beneath the rubble, although the precise number remained unclear.

Ritu Tawde, the Mayor of Mumbai, announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the family of each person who died in the accident and Rs 50,000 for each injured person to support their medical treatment.