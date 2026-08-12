Mumbai: Four dead, Rs 4 lakh aid announced for kin of victims in Ghatkopar landslide
Fire brigade, police and NDRF teams are searching for survivors after a hillock collapsed onto homes at Gaushiya Chawl in Chirag Nagar
At least four people were killed, and several others were feared trapped after a landslide struck a chawl in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar early on Wednesday, prompting a large-scale search and rescue operation.
The incident occurred at Gaushiya Chawl in Chirag Nagar at around 3.48 am, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Fire Brigade.
Preliminary information indicated that a section of a nearby hillock collapsed onto the settlement, burying two to three houses under debris. Initial estimates suggested that five to six residents may have been trapped.
Deputy commissioner of police Ganesh Shinde confirmed four fatalities and said more people were still suspected to be beneath the rubble, although the precise number remained unclear.
Ritu Tawde, the Mayor of Mumbai, announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the family of each person who died in the accident and Rs 50,000 for each injured person to support their medical treatment.
“Rescue operations are underway, with emergency response teams and local authorities continuing their efforts at the site. While we cannot confirm the exact number at this stage, it is suspected that three to four people may still be trapped beneath the debris,” Shinde said.
The bodies of the deceased were taken to hospital for further formalities. Ghatkopar Police will initiate the required legal procedures and investigate the circumstances surrounding the landslide.
Two injured residents were also admitted to hospital. They were identified as 18-year-old Sohel Ansari, who sustained a head injury, and 14-year-old Mohamad Ansari, who suffered a back injury. Both were reported to be in a stable condition.
Teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police and the National Disaster Response Force were working together to remove the debris and locate survivors.
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Additional Municipal Commissioner for the eastern suburbs, Dr Avinash Dhakne, visited the site to review the damage and oversee the rescue efforts.
Emergency personnel continued to search the affected houses as authorities awaited further details.
With IANS inputs
Published: 12 Aug 2026, 9:51 AM