Mumbai magistrate courts evacuated after bomb threat email; proceedings suspended

Mumbai’s magistrate courts at Andheri, Bandra and Esplanade (Fort) were evacuated on Thursday after an anonymous email threatened explosions at the court complexes, prompting authorities to suspend all court work for the day.

Officials said the email, received early in the day, warned of blasts at multiple magistrate courts in the city. As a precautionary measure, judges, court staff, lawyers and litigants were asked to vacate the premises immediately, while security was stepped up in and around the court complexes.

Bomb disposal squads and police teams were deployed to carry out thorough anti-sabotage checks at all three locations.

“The threat mentioned magistrate courts specifically, so we treated it seriously and initiated standard operating procedures. So far, no suspicious object has been found, but searches are continuing,” a senior police officer said.

The sudden evacuation led to the suspension of hearings across the three courts, which handle a large volume of civil, criminal and family matters daily, including bail pleas and remand proceedings.