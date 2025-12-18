Mumbai magistrate courts evacuated after bomb threat email; proceedings suspended
Andheri, Bandra and Esplanade courts shut for the day as bomb squad conducts searches; police probe source of threat
Mumbai’s magistrate courts at Andheri, Bandra and Esplanade (Fort) were evacuated on Thursday after an anonymous email threatened explosions at the court complexes, prompting authorities to suspend all court work for the day.
Officials said the email, received early in the day, warned of blasts at multiple magistrate courts in the city. As a precautionary measure, judges, court staff, lawyers and litigants were asked to vacate the premises immediately, while security was stepped up in and around the court complexes.
Bomb disposal squads and police teams were deployed to carry out thorough anti-sabotage checks at all three locations.
“The threat mentioned magistrate courts specifically, so we treated it seriously and initiated standard operating procedures. So far, no suspicious object has been found, but searches are continuing,” a senior police officer said.
The sudden evacuation led to the suspension of hearings across the three courts, which handle a large volume of civil, criminal and family matters daily, including bail pleas and remand proceedings.
Many litigants were seen waiting outside cordoned-off areas, expressing concern over delays. “We travelled from far away for our case. Now everything has been postponed,” one litigant said.
Police said cyber teams have begun tracing the origin of the email, including its IP address and sender details. Investigators suspect the threat may be a hoax, noting a recent spate of similar emails sent to courts and public institutions across the country.
In September, the Bombay High Court had received bomb threat emails referencing explosives, leading to temporary evacuations.
Courts in Delhi and other cities have also reported repeated threats, some of which were later linked to serial hoax senders.
Mumbai Police have urged citizens not to circulate unverified information or speculate on social media, stressing that such acts can create unnecessary panic.
An all-clear is awaited, after which a decision will be taken on resuming court operations, likely from Friday, subject to security clearance.
