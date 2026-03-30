Mumbai: No OC for builders without PNG connection, says Chhagan Bhujbal
State tightens push for piped gas as LPG shortage worsens amid global supply disruption
In a move aimed at addressing the ongoing gas shortage, the Maharashtra government has decided that builders in Mumbai will not receive an occupation certificate (OC) unless their buildings are equipped with a piped natural gas (PNG) connection. State food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal said PNG connections would now be treated as essential infrastructure, on par with water and electricity.
Bhujbal also urged residents to shift to PNG, warning that LPG cylinder supply could be discontinued within three months for those who do not opt for piped gas. The state government had earlier explored interim measures such as supplying kerosene to mitigate the gas shortage.
The minister adopted a stricter stance after holding discussions with Union ministers in Delhi on the supply situation. According to Bhujbal, the ongoing conflict in the Gulf region has aggravated the gas shortage, and LPG supplies are expected to be severely affected over the next three months. He said expanding PNG coverage is the most viable long-term solution to prevent disruption in household fuel supply.
Bhujbal has requested the Centre to provide special financial assistance to ensure PNG connections can be extended to cities and towns across Maharashtra. The aim is to make piped gas accessible to more households in a shorter timeframe.
He also indicated that procedural requirements for obtaining PNG connections would be relaxed. The time required to lay pipelines and provide connections is expected to be reduced from three months to one month. In buildings where pipeline infrastructure is already in place, residents would receive PNG connections immediately upon applying.
Reiterating the government’s position, Bhujbal said LPG supply may be stopped for consumers who do not transition to PNG within the stipulated period.
According to the minister, the state plans to expand the PNG network on a “war footing”. He said approvals for laying gas pipelines will be granted through an automatic clearance system within 24 hours, eliminating the need for repeated visits to government offices.
Bhujbal maintained that PNG is more economical than LPG and that supply availability remains stable. He also called for wider adoption of piped gas by hotels and restaurants.
PNG supply is currently available in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Mira-Bhayander, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kalyan, Dombivli, Ambernath, Bhiwandi, Badlapur, Raigad and parts of Nagpur.
Despite these measures, long queues continue to be reported outside LPG distribution agencies across Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. Police deployment has been reported outside some gas agencies amid heavy demand, and complaints of black marketing of LPG cylinders have also surfaced.
Amid the shortage, BJP minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has written to Bhujbal requesting the allocation of five commercial LPG cylinders each to 16 Jain temples in the Malabar Hill area for the Oli Ayambil religious observance during the Chaitra month. These temples fall within Lodha’s Assembly constituency.
Opposition parties have criticised the request, alleging that it reflects political considerations at a time of widespread shortage. Local Marathi organisations have also questioned the move, claiming that Lodha has prioritised the interests of the Jain community. They pointed out that no similar arrangement was made for Ram Navami, adding that the absence of LPG cylinders meant that, for the first time, a community feast (bhandara) could not be organised during the festival.