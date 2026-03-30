Mumbai: No OC for builders without PNG connection, says Chhagan Bhujbal

In a move aimed at addressing the ongoing gas shortage, the Maharashtra government has decided that builders in Mumbai will not receive an occupation certificate (OC) unless their buildings are equipped with a piped natural gas (PNG) connection. State food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal said PNG connections would now be treated as essential infrastructure, on par with water and electricity.

Bhujbal also urged residents to shift to PNG, warning that LPG cylinder supply could be discontinued within three months for those who do not opt for piped gas. The state government had earlier explored interim measures such as supplying kerosene to mitigate the gas shortage.

The minister adopted a stricter stance after holding discussions with Union ministers in Delhi on the supply situation. According to Bhujbal, the ongoing conflict in the Gulf region has aggravated the gas shortage, and LPG supplies are expected to be severely affected over the next three months. He said expanding PNG coverage is the most viable long-term solution to prevent disruption in household fuel supply.

Bhujbal has requested the Centre to provide special financial assistance to ensure PNG connections can be extended to cities and towns across Maharashtra. The aim is to make piped gas accessible to more households in a shorter timeframe.

He also indicated that procedural requirements for obtaining PNG connections would be relaxed. The time required to lay pipelines and provide connections is expected to be reduced from three months to one month. In buildings where pipeline infrastructure is already in place, residents would receive PNG connections immediately upon applying.

Reiterating the government’s position, Bhujbal said LPG supply may be stopped for consumers who do not transition to PNG within the stipulated period.