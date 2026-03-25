As LPG deadline looms, Indians wonder where PNG access will come from

The government’s decision to mandate a shift from LPG cylinders to piped natural gas (PNG) within three months of notification has exposed a significant logistical gap, with vast stretches of the country still lacking functional pipeline connectivity despite rapid expansion targets.

On Tuesday, 24 March, the petroleum and natural gas ministry notified the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution Order, 2026, under which LPG supply to households will cease three months after consumers are informed that PNG connectivity is available at their address.

The order effectively compresses the transition timeline, requiring city gas distributors, local authorities, housing societies and contractors to complete permissions, civil works and household connections within a narrow window — even as pipeline penetration remains uneven and in many areas incomplete.

The timing of the order comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing Parliament on the impact of the West Asia conflict on energy supplies, invoked the Covid-19 period as an example of the need for national preparedness and coordinated response to disruption, which many citizens took as a sign of an impending 'energy lockdown'.

While the policy seeks to optimise allocation of LPG amid supply disruptions linked to damage to energy infrastructure in the Gulf region and risks to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the underlying infrastructure required for a rapid household-level fuel transition remains far from universal.

According to several estimates, India has more than 32 crore LPG connections, compared with roughly 1.4–1.5 crore domestic PNG connections, indicating that the overwhelming majority of households remain dependent on cylinders. Even in urban areas where pipelines have been laid, utilisation remains uneven owing to delays in commissioning last-mile connections and technical constraints within older buildings.