From ‘all is well’ to ‘Covid-like unity’; PM Modi’s West Asia pivot invites scrutiny

After nearly three weeks of official reassurance that India’s energy situation was under control, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call in Parliament on Monday, 23 March for “Covid-like unity” over the West Asia war has prompted a mix of concern, irony and pointed political pushback.

If the situation is serious enough to invoke Covid — shorthand for lockdowns, supply shocks and daily briefings — critics are asking why it took 24 days of war, oil volatility, LPG shortages and market jitters for the government to acknowledge the scale of the challenge.

In his statement, Modi described the situation as “worrisome” and warned that disruptions to shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz posed economic, strategic and humanitarian risks for India, which depends heavily on the region for oil and gas supplies.

The tonal shift did not go unnoticed.

Senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, in a widely shared post, welcomed the speech but posed a series of pointed questions — from whether India would carry its message of de-escalation to Washington and Tel Aviv, to whether small businesses hit by LPG shortages would receive tangible relief rather than rhetorical reassurance.