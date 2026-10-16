Mumbai Police ban photos, videos of floating Durga idols during immersion
Police say such visuals, including BMC workers retrieving idols for re-immersion, could trigger religious tensions or disturb public order
Mumbai Police banned filming and circulating images or videos of floating or half-submerged Durga idols from 20 to 22 October
The order was issued under Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, to prevent hurt religious sentiments and maintain public peace
The police said such visuals, including BMC workers retrieving idols for re-immersion, could trigger religious tensions or disturb public order
The Mumbai Police have issued a prohibitory order banning the filming and circulation of photographs and videos showing floating or half-submerged idols of Goddess Durga during immersion between 20 and 22 October.
The order was issued by deputy commissioner of police (operations) Akbar Pathan under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, to prevent the possibility of hurting religious sentiments and to maintain public peace and tranquillity, an official said on Thursday.
According to the order, Durga idols will be immersed in various water bodies across Mumbai during the three-day period. However, some idols may remain partially submerged or drift back towards the shore during high tides. Others may continue floating on lake waters before being retrieved by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers for re-immersion.
The police said images or videos showing unimmersed or partially dissolved idols, as well as municipal workers retrieving them, could hurt religious sentiments and potentially trigger disturbances.
“Circulating photographs or videos of such un-immersed or half-dissolved idols or BMC workers retrieving them can outrage religious feelings and lead to a breach of public peace and tranquillity. Therefore, immediate preventive measures were deemed necessary,” the official said.
The prohibitory order is intended to prevent the circulation of such visuals during the immersion period and avoid situations that could lead to tension or a disturbance of public order.
The restrictions will remain in force from 20 to 22 October, covering the period when Durga idols are immersed in water bodies across the city.
With PTI inputs