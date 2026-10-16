Mumbai Police ban photos, videos of floating Durga idols during immersion

According to the order, Durga idols will be immersed in various water bodies across Mumbai during the three-day period. However, some idols may remain partially submerged or drift back towards the shore during high tides. Others may continue floating on lake waters before being retrieved by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers for re-immersion.

The police said images or videos showing unimmersed or partially dissolved idols, as well as municipal workers retrieving them, could hurt religious sentiments and potentially trigger disturbances.

“Circulating photographs or videos of such un-immersed or half-dissolved idols or BMC workers retrieving them can outrage religious feelings and lead to a breach of public peace and tranquillity. Therefore, immediate preventive measures were deemed necessary,” the official said.

The prohibitory order is intended to prevent the circulation of such visuals during the immersion period and avoid situations that could lead to tension or a disturbance of public order.

The restrictions will remain in force from 20 to 22 October, covering the period when Durga idols are immersed in water bodies across the city.

With PTI inputs