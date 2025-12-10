Mumbai Police form SIT to investigate minister’s aide in wife’s suicide case
The eight-member team, established on 5 December, is being led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Ragasudha R
Mumbai Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine allegations of abetment of suicide against Anant Garje, personal assistant to Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde, officials said on Tuesday.
The eight-member team, established on 5 December, is being led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Ragasudha R.
Garje was arrested last month following the death of his wife, 28-year-old dentist Dr Gauri Palve, who was found hanging in their Worli flat. Police have said preliminary information points to a domestic dispute.
A case was registered at Worli Police Station after Palve’s father filed a complaint, naming Garje and two of his relatives under charges of abetment of suicide.
The couple married earlier this year, in February. Palve worked at the civic-run KEM Hospital.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines