Mumbai Police form SIT to investigate minister’s aide in wife’s suicide case

Garje was arrested last month following the death of his wife, 28-year-old dentist Dr Gauri Palve, who was found hanging in their Worli flat. Police have said preliminary information points to a domestic dispute.

A case was registered at Worli Police Station after Palve’s father filed a complaint, naming Garje and two of his relatives under charges of abetment of suicide.

The couple married earlier this year, in February. Palve worked at the civic-run KEM Hospital.

