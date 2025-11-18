Mumbai Police issues high alert in city following Delhi blast
A senior official says terrorism now poses one of the biggest threats to India’s major cities
In the wake of the recent blast in Delhi, a wave of heightened alertness has swept through Mumbai, prompting the city’s police force to fortify its vigilance. Security has been tightened across every corner of the metropolis, with sensitive locations now under an even sharper and more watchful gaze.
A senior Mumbai Police official painted a sombre picture of the evolving threat landscape, noting that terrorism has grown into one of the gravest dangers shadowing India’s major cities. What once seemed a distant or sporadic menace has now become a deeply rooted concern, compelling authorities to treat every warning with utmost seriousness and to place public safety at the very heart of their mission.
Reflecting on the shifting face of extremism, the official remarked that earlier, those who fell into the grip of terror outfits were often less educated and came from modest backgrounds. But since 2006–07, a dramatic change has unfurled. Increasing numbers of well-educated, financially secure young men are being lured into the dark fold of terrorist organisations — a transformation that makes detection far more challenging and the threat far more elusive.
In response, the Mumbai Police has intensified efforts to shield the city’s youth from drifting towards destructive paths. Public awareness drives, counselling sessions, and proactive interventions have become essential tools in this mission. Whenever a young person is found veering into suspicious territory, authorities reach out not just to him, but to his family, community elders, and respected members of society, weaving a protective circle aimed at steering him back toward a safer, constructive life.
The police leadership stressed that the fight against terrorism cannot be waged by security forces alone. It is a collective undertaking, they said — one that can only succeed when vigilant citizens stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the state, creating a united shield against emerging dangers.
Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the Delhi Red Fort blast, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has embarked on a sweeping enforcement campaign. At the break of dawn on Tuesday, ED teams fanned out across more than 25 locations linked to the Al-Falah group, conducting coordinated searches. Their operations span the university’s Okhla headquarters, its Jamia Nagar office, and several premises connected to its trustees. The areas remain under heightened security as investigators continue their work.
The university attracted scrutiny after three doctors associated with it emerged as suspects in the Red Fort blast case. Following government instructions, a forensic audit of the institution’s finances has been launched, with the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing joining the ED to examine funding patterns and operational conduct.
While the National Investigation Agency (NIA) leads the core probe into the blast, multiple arms of the government are now engaged, tracing financial trails and institutional linkages in a widening search for answers and accountability.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines