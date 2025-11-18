Mumbai Police issues high alert in city following Delhi blast

In the wake of the recent blast in Delhi, a wave of heightened alertness has swept through Mumbai, prompting the city’s police force to fortify its vigilance. Security has been tightened across every corner of the metropolis, with sensitive locations now under an even sharper and more watchful gaze.

A senior Mumbai Police official painted a sombre picture of the evolving threat landscape, noting that terrorism has grown into one of the gravest dangers shadowing India’s major cities. What once seemed a distant or sporadic menace has now become a deeply rooted concern, compelling authorities to treat every warning with utmost seriousness and to place public safety at the very heart of their mission.

Reflecting on the shifting face of extremism, the official remarked that earlier, those who fell into the grip of terror outfits were often less educated and came from modest backgrounds. But since 2006–07, a dramatic change has unfurled. Increasing numbers of well-educated, financially secure young men are being lured into the dark fold of terrorist organisations — a transformation that makes detection far more challenging and the threat far more elusive.