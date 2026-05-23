Mumbai Police register case over alleged fake posts linked to Bandra demolition drive

Mumbai Cyber Police have registered a criminal case against individuals accused of circulating allegedly false and inflammatory social media posts related to the recent demolition drive in Bandra East.

Officials from the Western Cyber Police Station said the action followed the circulation of a post on social media platform X on 22 May containing what investigators described as fabricated claims regarding the eviction and demolition operation carried out by government authorities in the area.

According to police, the content was allegedly shared through electronic platforms with the intention of creating fear among residents, disturbing public order and provoking communal tension.

Investigators believe the information was deliberately spread in a manner capable of disrupting social harmony and causing unrest in the city.

Based on preliminary inquiries, police registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the operator of the social media account involved, as well as the individual accused of recording and circulating the related video.