Mumbai Police register case over alleged fake posts linked to Bandra demolition drive
Authorities say misleading social media content was circulated to spread fear and disturb communal harmony following the Bandra East demolition operation
Mumbai Cyber Police have registered a criminal case against individuals accused of circulating allegedly false and inflammatory social media posts related to the recent demolition drive in Bandra East.
Officials from the Western Cyber Police Station said the action followed the circulation of a post on social media platform X on 22 May containing what investigators described as fabricated claims regarding the eviction and demolition operation carried out by government authorities in the area.
According to police, the content was allegedly shared through electronic platforms with the intention of creating fear among residents, disturbing public order and provoking communal tension.
Investigators believe the information was deliberately spread in a manner capable of disrupting social harmony and causing unrest in the city.
Based on preliminary inquiries, police registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the operator of the social media account involved, as well as the individual accused of recording and circulating the related video.
Authorities said legal action would be taken against anyone found spreading misinformation online or attempting to incite disorder through social media platforms.
Mumbai Police also issued a public advisory urging citizens to verify information before sharing it online and to avoid forwarding unverified or provocative content.
Police warned that circulating false or misleading material through digital platforms is punishable under the law, particularly if such content is intended to create fear, fuel communal tensions or offend religious sentiments.
Officials further appealed to members of the public to report suspicious or inflammatory posts to law enforcement agencies.
The development comes a day after Mumbai Police registered another cyber-related FIR involving an AI-generated video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Police alleged that the manipulated video, which reportedly contained abusive language, was created and uploaded online to damage the Prime Minister’s public image. The accused in that case was identified as Nafis Alam.
Investigations in both cases are ongoing.
With IANS inputs