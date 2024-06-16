Mumbai poll official refutes media report on mobile phone-EVM link; calls it false news

A poll official on Sunday said an EVM was a standalone system that does not need an OTP to unlock it.

Vandana Suryavanshi, returning officer of Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency, was reacting to a report in Mid-day newspaper about a kin of Ravindra Waikar, the Shiv Sena candidate who emerged victorious there by a wafer thin margin of 48 votes, using a mobile phone connected to an EVM during vote counting on June 4.