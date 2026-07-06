Mumbai rains expose ‘administrative failure’: Congress leader Wadettiwar

Congress on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Maharashtra government over the recent spate of rain-related deaths in Mumbai, alleging that administrative negligence and poor preparedness had turned the monsoon into a recurring tragedy.

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the Maharashtra Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, said the deaths exposed the failure of both the state government and the civic administration to protect citizens, particularly those living in unsafe and dilapidated structures.

Referring to Sunday's chawl collapse in Mankhurd that claimed six lives, Wadettiwar said the incident was not a natural disaster but the consequence of official inaction.

"The government must clarify whether the building had already been declared unsafe. If it was, why were the residents not shifted to a safer location before the tragedy struck?" he asked in a statement.

Highlighting the toll of the ongoing monsoon, the Congress leader said 10 people had lost their lives in Mumbai over the past six days in rain-related incidents, including a chawl collapse, tree falls and open manholes.