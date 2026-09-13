Mumbai rains: Waterlogging disrupts travel as IMD issues yellow alert
More rain expected in Mumbai and nearby areas on Monday, says weather department
Continuous heavy rainfall since Saturday night has disrupted normal life across Mumbai and adjoining areas, with widespread waterlogging reported on roads and railway tracks, causing difficulties for commuters and motorists.
In Nalasopara, severe waterlogging was reported on the eastern side of Nalasopara Railway Station, forcing passengers to wade through accumulated water to reach the station and nearby areas. Heavy crowds were also seen inside the station premises as persistent rain disrupted movement.
Several parts of Vasai-Virar have also been affected by the downpour. Roads around Centre Park and Tulinj Bridge in Nalasopara were waterlogged, creating difficulties for motorists and pedestrians during the morning hours.
In Mumbai, heavy rain in Dadar added to commuter woes, while railway tracks at Kurla station were flooded following the prolonged spell of rainfall. The waterlogging raised concerns over movement around key suburban railway stations as the city continued to receive rain.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, moderate rainfall and strong winds of 40-50 kmph in some areas. Isolated pockets could also receive heavy rainfall.
The weather department has forecast generally cloudy conditions over Mumbai, with intermittent moderate rain or thundershowers likely. The combination of continued rainfall and waterlogging could further affect road and rail movement, particularly in low-lying areas.
Rainfall activity is expected to continue over Mumbai and neighbouring areas in the coming days, with further showers forecast for Monday.
The spell of rain comes as Mumbai enters the Ganesh festival period, when movement across the city increases significantly. With Ganesh idol immersion processions scheduled to begin from Tuesday, continued rainfall could add to traffic and logistical challenges for commuters, devotees and civic authorities.
With more rain expected, residents in vulnerable and waterlogging-prone areas are likely to face continued disruption as authorities monitor the situation and weather conditions across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
With IANS inputs