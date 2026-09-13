Mumbai rains: Waterlogging disrupts travel as IMD issues yellow alert

Continuous heavy rainfall since Saturday night has disrupted normal life across Mumbai and adjoining areas, with widespread waterlogging reported on roads and railway tracks, causing difficulties for commuters and motorists.

In Nalasopara, severe waterlogging was reported on the eastern side of Nalasopara Railway Station, forcing passengers to wade through accumulated water to reach the station and nearby areas. Heavy crowds were also seen inside the station premises as persistent rain disrupted movement.

Several parts of Vasai-Virar have also been affected by the downpour. Roads around Centre Park and Tulinj Bridge in Nalasopara were waterlogged, creating difficulties for motorists and pedestrians during the morning hours.

In Mumbai, heavy rain in Dadar added to commuter woes, while railway tracks at Kurla station were flooded following the prolonged spell of rainfall. The waterlogging raised concerns over movement around key suburban railway stations as the city continued to receive rain.