Rain lashes UP as over 21,000 evacuated from flood-hit districts

Rain lashed several parts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, 11 September as authorities stepped up relief and rescue operations in flood-hit districts, with 21,350 people evacuated to safer places so far and 2,972 staying in relief camps.

The Relief Commissioner's office said 8,000 people were shifted to safer locations on Thursday, taking the total number evacuated so far to 21,350.

The administration has deployed 2,385 boats and motorboats to evacuate people stranded in flood-affected areas. A total of 2,972 people are currently staying in relief camps.

The flood-affected districts include Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Badaun, Ballia, Barabanki, Basti, Farrukhabad, Ghazipur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Hardoi, Kasganj, Kaushambi, Kanpur Nagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Raebareli, Rampur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Unnao and Varanasi.

The government distributed 72,620 lunch packets and 9,937 flood relief kits on Thursday. So far, more than 9.31 lakh lunch packets and over 1.49 lakh food packets have been distributed in the affected areas.