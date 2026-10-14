Mumbai: Two women killed, dozens evacuated as fire sweeps Nalasopara high-rise
Around 25 to 30 people evacuated from Imperial Heights after late-night blaze; turntable ladders deployed to reach upper floors
Two women died after a fire broke out at Imperial Heights in Nalasopara late on Tuesday; around 25 to 30 people were evacuated
Firefighters used turntable ladders to reach residents trapped on upper floors as intense heat hampered access through the stairwell
Authorities will investigate the cause of the blaze, the building’s approvals and its fire safety systems
Two women died and around 25 to 30 people were evacuated after a fire broke out at Imperial Heights in Nalasopara late on Tuesday, leaving residents trapped on the upper floors of the building in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.
The blaze was reported at around 11.30 pm at the high-rise in the Achole area on the Nalasopara–Vasai Link Road. Fire crews from the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation, police and civic officials rushed to the scene, deploying fire engines and turntable ladders to evacuate residents.
The women who died were identified as Falguni Shah and Ashwini Parkar, both aged 50. Preliminary medical findings suggest smoke inhalation may have caused their deaths, although confirmation awaits post-mortem reports.
Municipal Commissioner Prithviraj B.P. said firefighters initially rescued around 15 to 20 people using ladders and other equipment. Several other residents managed to make their way out of the building.
Intense heat in the stairwell complicated the operation, requiring crews to assess access routes and secure trapped residents before bringing them to safety, he said.
Chief fire officer Rohan More said two fire engines from Achole had already reached the building by the time local corporator Ashok Shelke informed him of the incident around midnight.
Although the initial alert placed the fire on the fourth floor, crews found a more extensive emergency on arrival, with people stranded above.
More said the blaze was particularly intense on the 13th and 14th floors. Signs of fire or embers were also found on the third and ninth floors, and the door leading to the refuge floor on the 12th floor was engulfed in flames.
Firefighters worked across several levels to contain the blaze and reach residents. Eight people were rescued from outside the building using a turntable ladder, More said, putting the overall number evacuated at around 25 to 30.
Multiple fire engines, water tankers and specialised water towers were deployed. Private tankers were also brought in to supplement water supplies during the operation.
Dr Kavita Jagada, who heads the civic-run Tulinj Hospital, told IANS that both women had minor burn injuries. Initial findings indicated that they may have died from inhaling smoke, she said.
Their bodies were sent to a mortuary in Vasai West after inquest proceedings. The final cause of death will be established through post-mortem examinations.
The municipal commissioner said a detailed investigation would examine the building’s construction permissions, fire safety approvals and the condition of its firefighting equipment. Investigators will also look into whether an electrical panel short circuit caused the blaze.
Action would follow if the inquiry found negligence or safety shortcomings, he said. Fire officials stressed that the cause remained undetermined.
Nearby hotels and banquet halls were made available as temporary accommodation for affected families. Mayor Ajeev Patil, MLA Sneha Dubey Pandit and senior civic and police officials visited the scene to oversee the response.
With IANS inputs