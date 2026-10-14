Mumbai: Two women killed, dozens evacuated as fire sweeps Nalasopara high-rise

Two women died after a fire broke out at Imperial Heights in Nalasopara late on Tuesday; around 25 to 30 people were evacuated

Firefighters used turntable ladders to reach residents trapped on upper floors as intense heat hampered access through the stairwell

Authorities will investigate the cause of the blaze, the building’s approvals and its fire safety systems

Two women died and around 25 to 30 people were evacuated after a fire broke out at Imperial Heights in Nalasopara late on Tuesday, leaving residents trapped on the upper floors of the building in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.

The blaze was reported at around 11.30 pm at the high-rise in the Achole area on the Nalasopara–Vasai Link Road. Fire crews from the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation, police and civic officials rushed to the scene, deploying fire engines and turntable ladders to evacuate residents.

The women who died were identified as Falguni Shah and Ashwini Parkar, both aged 50. Preliminary medical findings suggest smoke inhalation may have caused their deaths, although confirmation awaits post-mortem reports.

Municipal Commissioner Prithviraj B.P. said firefighters initially rescued around 15 to 20 people using ladders and other equipment. Several other residents managed to make their way out of the building.

Intense heat in the stairwell complicated the operation, requiring crews to assess access routes and secure trapped residents before bringing them to safety, he said.

Chief fire officer Rohan More said two fire engines from Achole had already reached the building by the time local corporator Ashok Shelke informed him of the incident around midnight.

Although the initial alert placed the fire on the fourth floor, crews found a more extensive emergency on arrival, with people stranded above.

More said the blaze was particularly intense on the 13th and 14th floors. Signs of fire or embers were also found on the third and ninth floors, and the door leading to the refuge floor on the 12th floor was engulfed in flames.