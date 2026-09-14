Mumbai welcomes Lord Ganesha as 11-day festival begins

Chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” reverberated across Mumbai on Monday as Ganesha idols were brought into homes and community pandals, marking the beginning of the city’s 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The festival commenced with Pran Pratishtha ceremonies, followed by pujas, aartis and the chanting of mantras by families and neighbourhood groups. The celebrations will conclude on Anant Chaturdashi on 25th September, when the idols will be taken in large processions for immersion at beaches and other designated sites.

Although prominent mandals had installed their towering idols over the past few weeks, households and smaller community groups continued bringing their idols home on Sunday night. The processions were accompanied by devotional slogans, music and gulal.