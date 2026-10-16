Mumbai woman dies by suicide; police probe alleged blackmail over film job promise

Police are investigating allegations of blackmail and extortion following a woman’s death by suicide in Virar

A note reportedly links a promise of film work to threats involving private videos and mentions approximately Rs 1 crore

A case of abetment of suicide and extortion has been registered; police are searching for the accused

Police have registered a case of abetment of suicide and extortion following the death of a woman in Virar, Maharashtra, amid allegations that a man promised her work in the film industry and later blackmailed her using private videos.

The woman, identified as Nanili Joshi, a resident of J.P. Nagar, died by suicide on Thursday morning. Investigators are examining a note reportedly recovered at the scene and a complaint submitted by her brother.

Senior Police Inspector Satish Nikam of Arnala Sagari Police Station said the note accused a man known as Patki of obtaining money from Joshi after offering to help her secure film work.

According to police, the note stated that the two had been in contact since January and subsequently developed a relationship. Private videos were allegedly recorded during that period, which the man later threatened to circulate unless she paid him.