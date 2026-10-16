Mumbai woman dies by suicide; police probe alleged blackmail over film job promise
A note reportedly mentions threats involving private videos and approximately Rs 1 crore, though police have yet to establish the amount demanded or exchanged
Police are investigating allegations of blackmail and extortion following a woman’s death by suicide in Virar
A note reportedly links a promise of film work to threats involving private videos and mentions approximately Rs 1 crore
A case of abetment of suicide and extortion has been registered; police are searching for the accused
Police have registered a case of abetment of suicide and extortion following the death of a woman in Virar, Maharashtra, amid allegations that a man promised her work in the film industry and later blackmailed her using private videos.
The woman, identified as Nanili Joshi, a resident of J.P. Nagar, died by suicide on Thursday morning. Investigators are examining a note reportedly recovered at the scene and a complaint submitted by her brother.
Senior Police Inspector Satish Nikam of Arnala Sagari Police Station said the note accused a man known as Patki of obtaining money from Joshi after offering to help her secure film work.
According to police, the note stated that the two had been in contact since January and subsequently developed a relationship. Private videos were allegedly recorded during that period, which the man later threatened to circulate unless she paid him.
The note mentions approximately Rs 1 crore. Police said they had not yet established the precise amount allegedly demanded or how much money, if any, had changed hands.
Joshi’s brother also alleged in his complaint that she had faced harassment and blackmail. Investigators are examining his account alongside the note to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.
Police identified the accused as Yogesh Mhapnkar, alias Saurabh Patki, who is believed to live in Mumbai. Nikam said his mobile phone was switched off and teams were searching for him.
Investigators are also gathering further information about the accused, as Joshi’s brother reportedly had limited details about him.
A case has been registered under Sections 108 and 308 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to abetment of suicide and extortion, respectively.
Nikam said the investigation remained at a preliminary stage, with locating the accused a priority. Police said further action would depend on the evidence gathered. The allegations have yet to be established.
With IANS inputs