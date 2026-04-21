Mumbai road rage: Yusuf Pathan’s relative held in Byculla after pothole spat

Relatives of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan, including his father-in-law, have been arrested in Mumbai following an alleged assault triggered by a road dispute, police said on Tuesday.

According to officials, the incident took place on Saturday night in the Byculla area when a 30-year-old local, Yusuf Khan, was returning home. Police said water from a pothole splashed onto another man, identified as Shoaib Khan, after Yusuf’s car passed through it. Though Yusuf Khan reportedly stopped and apologised, Shoaib allegedly abused him, damaged his car’s windshield with a bamboo stick and assaulted him.

After the initial altercation, Yusuf Khan headed home and later set out to file a police complaint. En route, he allegedly encountered a group that included his earlier assailant and Khalid Khan, also known as “Makalik”, along with his son Umarsad Pathan and another relative.