Mumbai road rage: Yusuf Pathan’s relative held in Byculla after pothole spat
A case has been registered under multiple sections of BNS, including provisions related to assault and causing grievous injuries
Relatives of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan, including his father-in-law, have been arrested in Mumbai following an alleged assault triggered by a road dispute, police said on Tuesday.
According to officials, the incident took place on Saturday night in the Byculla area when a 30-year-old local, Yusuf Khan, was returning home. Police said water from a pothole splashed onto another man, identified as Shoaib Khan, after Yusuf’s car passed through it. Though Yusuf Khan reportedly stopped and apologised, Shoaib allegedly abused him, damaged his car’s windshield with a bamboo stick and assaulted him.
After the initial altercation, Yusuf Khan headed home and later set out to file a police complaint. En route, he allegedly encountered a group that included his earlier assailant and Khalid Khan, also known as “Makalik”, along with his son Umarsad Pathan and another relative.
Police said the group initiated a second confrontation and attacked Yusuf Khan and his family members using bamboo sticks and baseball bats. During the assault, Yusuf’s brother Salman suffered a fractured arm, while his uncle Zaki Ahmed sustained serious injuries.
Officials from Byculla Police Station said three accused — including Khalid Khan, his son, and another relative — were arrested on Monday, while a fourth accused, identified as Shehbaz Pathan, remains absconding.
A case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including provisions related to assault and causing grievous injuries. The accused were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.
Police said the arrests were based on CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts and the recovery of weapons used in the attack. Further investigation is underway.
With IANS inputs
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