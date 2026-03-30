Retired Army brigadier killed in crossfire during road rage incident in Dehradun
Police say firing between two vehicles led to death of 74-year-old pedestrian; accused on the run
A retired Army brigadier was killed after being caught in crossfire between occupants of two vehicles during a road rage incident in Dehradun on 30 March, police said.
The deceased, Mukesh Joshi (74), was out on a morning walk when the incident occurred in Johri village on Mussoorie Road.
According to police, an argument broke out between occupants of a Delhi-registered Toyota Fortuner and a Scorpio N over giving way on the road.
As the altercation escalated, occupants of the Scorpio allegedly chased the Fortuner and opened fire at its tyres. One of the bullets struck Joshi, who was passing by, police said.
He was taken to a hospital, where he died during treatment.
Sequence of events
Police said that after a bullet hit the Fortuner’s tyre, the driver lost control and the vehicle crashed into a roadside tree near a government primary school in Johri.
Following the crash, the occupants of the Scorpio allegedly assaulted those inside the Fortuner and vandalised the vehicle.
Two occupants of the Fortuner sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital by co-passengers, police said.
The accused fled the scene after the incident, a senior police officer said.
Investigation underway
Pramendra Singh Dobal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), visited the spot along with other officials and later went to the hospital to gather details.
Pramod Kumar said roadblocks have been set up across the district and a search operation is underway to trace the accused.
Police said CCTV footage from the crime scene and nearby routes is being examined as part of the investigation.
Further details are awaited.