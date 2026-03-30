Retired Army brigadier killed in crossfire during road rage incident in Dehradun

A retired Army brigadier was killed after being caught in crossfire between occupants of two vehicles during a road rage incident in Dehradun on 30 March, police said.

The deceased, Mukesh Joshi (74), was out on a morning walk when the incident occurred in Johri village on Mussoorie Road.

According to police, an argument broke out between occupants of a Delhi-registered Toyota Fortuner and a Scorpio N over giving way on the road.

As the altercation escalated, occupants of the Scorpio allegedly chased the Fortuner and opened fire at its tyres. One of the bullets struck Joshi, who was passing by, police said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died during treatment.

Sequence of events

Police said that after a bullet hit the Fortuner’s tyre, the driver lost control and the vehicle crashed into a roadside tree near a government primary school in Johri.