Mumbai’s K Rustom ice cream parlour faces FDA action over hygiene violations
FDA officials find serious hygiene lapses, including live rats and flies, during a surprise inspection at the outlet
A sweet slice of Mumbai’s culinary heritage has been hit by a bitter setback after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended the licence of the iconic K Rustom ice cream parlour near Churchgate railway station, citing serious breaches of food safety and hygiene regulations.
The action followed a surprise inspection at the famed establishment, where FDA officials uncovered alarming sanitation lapses, including the presence of live rats and flies inside the premises. The inspection team also found expired artificial flavouring agents and essences allegedly stored for use in the preparation of ice cream.
Invoking provisions under the Food Safety and Standards Act, the FDA ordered the suspension of the parlour’s licence and directed the outlet to remain shut until laboratory reports of collected food samples are received. The move comes as part of the department’s ‘Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra’ campaign, aimed at tightening checks on eateries and safeguarding public health.
During the inspection, officials seized and destroyed expired flavouring materials, including pistachio, pineapple, strawberry, cherry, almond, blackcurrant, lemon and other essences, in the presence of the inspection team to prevent their further use.
The FDA also collected ice cream samples for detailed laboratory analysis. Earlier testing by an external laboratory had reportedly found the product contained 7.94 per cent milk fat, below the 10 per cent minimum standard prescribed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), raising concerns over product quality.
The inspection further revealed lapses in maintaining the mandatory cold chain required for safe ice cream storage, adding to the list of violations flagged by authorities.
The inspection was conducted by Food Safety Officers Tejaswini Patil and Akash Chavan under the supervision of senior FDA officials, including joint commissioner (Food) P.R. Singarwad and assistant commissioner (Food) Anupama Patil.
For generations, K. Rustom has been a cherished name among Mumbai’s ice cream lovers, known for its old-world charm and signature ice cream sandwiches. The FDA’s action now places the legendary outlet under scrutiny as authorities push for stricter food safety standards across the city.
With PTI inputs