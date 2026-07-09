Mumbai’s K Rustom ice cream parlour faces FDA action over hygiene violations

A sweet slice of Mumbai’s culinary heritage has been hit by a bitter setback after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended the licence of the iconic K Rustom ice cream parlour near Churchgate railway station, citing serious breaches of food safety and hygiene regulations.

The action followed a surprise inspection at the famed establishment, where FDA officials uncovered alarming sanitation lapses, including the presence of live rats and flies inside the premises. The inspection team also found expired artificial flavouring agents and essences allegedly stored for use in the preparation of ice cream.

Invoking provisions under the Food Safety and Standards Act, the FDA ordered the suspension of the parlour’s licence and directed the outlet to remain shut until laboratory reports of collected food samples are received. The move comes as part of the department’s ‘Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra’ campaign, aimed at tightening checks on eateries and safeguarding public health.