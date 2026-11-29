Five months after the Bombay High Court ruled that the Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) had shut Wardha's Goras Bhandar without legal authority, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has suspended the officer responsible for acting on earlier inspection reports concerning the dairy.

Praful B Topale, assistant commissioner (Food) and designated officer in Wardha, was suspended with immediate effect on Friday, November 27, for allegedly failing to act on two inspection reports from December 2023 and June 2025 that recorded food safety violations at the establishment. The lapses came to light during court proceedings, according to the suspension order.

Founded in 1931 by Mahatma Gandhi, Acharya Vinoba Bhave and Jamnalal Bajaj as an initiative promoting cow conservation and rural self-reliance, Goras Bhandar developed into a cooperative that collects around 9,000 litres of milk daily from nearly 800 families across 15 villages and supplies consumers in Wardha. Its products include peda, basundi, shrikhand, ghee and its signature Goras Pak.

The FDA conducted a surprise inspection of the dairy on May 31 this year. The following day, the assistant commissioner (Food) in Wardha suspended its licence based on the inspection report, bringing production to a halt. The cooperative subsequently approached the court.

On July 7, a division bench of Justices Anil S Kilor and Raj Wakode set aside the FDA's orders sealing the dairy and suspending its licence. The court held that the authorities had acted without legal authority and had not followed the procedure prescribed under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The court also noted that the improvement notice under Section 32 of the Act, on which the FDA had relied, had never been served.

The latest suspension order, however, holds Topale responsible for failing to act on the earlier inspection reports. It concerns his alleged inaction, rather than the action taken against the dairy that was subsequently set aside by the court.