Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation

Charred human remains were found on Saturday on the second floor of the building in outer Delhi's Mundka area where a massive fire broke out a day back, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

Twenty-seven people have died so far in the blaze that ripped through the four-storey building on Friday. The fire started from the first floor that houses the office of a CCTV camera and router manufacturing and assembling company, the police have said.

The owners of the company, Harish Goel and his brother Varun Goel, who were detained earlier, have been arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said.

"Charred human remains were found on the second floor of the building during a search operation by our fire fighters. But we cannot say if it is the remains of one body or several bodies. Though the fire has been doused, the cooling and search operations still continues," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services.

At present, two fire tenders are present at the spot, he said.