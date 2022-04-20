Murder convict ends life in UP jail

Singh's daughter Poonam Devi, told reporters, "My father was very depressed because of four men in the jail. I fear that he was either murdered by them or that he killed himself because of them. We want a proper investigation in this case and action against the people responsible for my father's death."



Jailor of the district jail meanwhile said, "The body was sent for an autopsy to ascertain the reason of death."



Appropriate action will be taken as per the guidelines, he added.