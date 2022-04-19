Security audit of temples, shrines in UP

The red zone is also known as secure zone where high-end surveillance and security will be put in place, followed by yellow zone known as semi-secure zone and green zone also known as public zone.



"Such a system is in place in Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Eidgah in Agra and this will also be strengthened," said a senior police official.



The security of important temples and shrines is also being assisted by CRPF for security in Mathura and Ayodhya temples, while for Varanasi temple, the security system of Akshardham temple in Gujarat is being studied for implementation.