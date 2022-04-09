NIA team likely to question main accused in Gorakhnath Temple attack case

The ATS will record his statement regarding the illness and wrongful activity of the accused.



The police has learnt in the investigation that Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi was in touch with the people across border who are members of the Islamic State (IS) terror group, according to sources.



The sources have claimed that he wanted to join the IS.



He was also in touch with a girl and they used to chat via emails. The girl who reportedly lives abroad wanted to meet Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi.