Murder mystery deepens: No arrests 72 hours after killing of Suvendu’s PA

Even 72 hours after the killing of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, the assailants remain at large, with police yet to make any arrests in the case that has shaken West Bengal politics.

Investigators say the biggest hurdle in the probe is the absence of usable CCTV footage from key escape routes used by the attackers after the fatal shooting.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in the Doharia area of Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas, where the assailants intercepted Rath’s vehicle mid-road before opening fire at close range.

According to police sources, the attackers are believed to have fled on motorbikes via an alley route towards Peyara Bagan immediately after the shooting.

A senior police officer said on Sunday that the lack of surveillance coverage has severely slowed down the investigation.

“We are facing major challenges as several CCTV cameras along the suspected escape route are non-functional or poorly positioned,” the officer said.