‘Murder of democracy’: Congress on Natarajan's Rajya Sabha rejection

According to some reports, the Election Commission has accepted the Congress memorandum and is expected to seek a report from the Returning Officer.

Addressing media, Natarajan alleged this was an attempt by the BJP to manipulate the Rajya Sabha election.

“It all began when the ruling BJP fielded a third candidate despite lacking the requisite numerical strength. It became evident that they were engaging in politics aimed at trampling upon the Constitution and democratic values,” she said.

Notably, Natarajan’s nomination was rejected on the final day of scrutiny, leaving the Congress without the option of fielding a replacement candidate as the deadline for filing nominations had already ended on 8 June.

The objection against her nomination was raised by senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya. The complaint alleged that Natarajan had failed to disclose a case pending against her before a court in Telangana in her election affidavit.

Alleging a larger political conspiracy, Natarajan said the BJP was attempting to subvert the electoral process.

“They are trying to manipulate the Rajya Sabha election just as they did in Madhya Pradesh earlier. This is not merely about a Rajya Sabha seat or a particular candidate. It is about the larger battle for the idea of India and the defence of democracy that Rahul Gandhi is fighting today,” she said.