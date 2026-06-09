MP: Congress cries foul as Meenakshi Natarajan's RS nomination rejected

The election to three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh took a dramatic turn on Tuesday after the nomination of Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan was rejected over allegations that she concealed details of a case in her election affidavit.

"Natarajan's nomination has been rejected by the returning officer on the grounds of hiding information about a case," a Madhya Pradesh Assembly official told PTI.

The decision followed an objection filed by BJP candidate Mahesh Kewat, who is contesting the crucial third Rajya Sabha seat. Kewat alleged that Natarajan had deliberately omitted information relating to a case pending against her in Telangana.

Sanket Gupta, the lawyer representing Kewat, told reporters that a criminal case against Natarajan was pending before a court in Telangana and that the matter had not been disclosed in her nomination papers.

"This information has been deliberately concealed. According to Supreme Court guidelines, you are required to provide this information in the affidavit. Kewat had filed an objection to Natarajan's candidacy under this same provision," Gupta said.

He further claimed that several other deficiencies had been detected in the nomination documents, though the primary ground for rejection was the alleged non-disclosure of the Telangana case.