Murli Manohar Joshi, Karan Singh among those seeking recall of Char Dham SC verdict

A petition endorsed by 57 prominent figures, including historian Shekhar Pathak and author Ramachandra Guha, has called for a review of the Supreme Court’s 2021 verdict allowing the widening of roads under the Char Dham project in Uttarakhand.

The petitioners argue that expanding the highways to 12 metres in ecologically sensitive zones has heightened the region’s vulnerability to landslides and other disasters.

The plea, addressed to Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, contends that the accelerated pace of construction in fragile Himalayan terrain is producing unintended consequences. “Road widening in this sensitive zone has made it more disaster-prone,” it states, underlining how repeated incidents of landslides and sinking zones have already disrupted local life and defence logistics.

Veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi and former Union minister Karan Singh, who are spearheading the appeal, argue that the government’s 2020 circular permitting wider roads should be reconsidered, favouring an intermediate width of 5.5 m instead of the double-laned paved-shoulder roads now being implemented.

They warn that pushing ahead with the 12-m standard without adequate environmental safeguards is “counterproductive and hazardous to the Himalayan terrain”.