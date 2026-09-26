Murli Manohar Joshi criticises 'concerts, DJ events' at Badrinath

BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi has objected to the DJ and concert-style performances at a cultural festival held near Badrinath, calling them a threat to the shrine’s sanctity.

His remarks come amidst Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence at a ‘Bhajan Clubbing’ event in Delhi.

The Army-backed Devbhoomi Cultural Festival, held on 19–20 September, has also faced criticism from seers and priests over loud music and dance performances near the shrine.

Veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi has objected to a recent concert-style cultural event at Badrinath, saying allowing music and DJ performances at the holy site violates cultural decorum and undermines the sanctity of the shrine.

Joshi’s criticism — unintentionally or otherwise — comes in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence at a ‘Bhajan Clubbing’ programme in Delhi on Friday, 25 September, where he joined devotees listening to bhajans to mark the 110th birth anniversary of Sangh ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay, and described the format as a blend of devotion, culture, spirituality and modernity. Modi had also praised the trend earlier this year, calling such gatherings involving young people singing devotional songs "no less than global concerts".

The two-day Devbhoomi Cultural Festival was held on 19 and 20 September at the Tourist Arrival Plaza in Badrinath, with the Indian Army and Chamoli district administration organising the event under 'Operation Sadbhavana'. The festival was themed on ‘Our Heritage, Our Future’ and included cultural performances and live music. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the concluding ceremony.