If a Hindu thinks there should be no Muslims in Bharat, he is not Hindu: Bhagwat in NY

In what can only be called a public relations stunt or masterstroke, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat took to the global stage to bless the world with his profound wisdom. Speaking at two high-profile events in New York — the One World: One Humanity Faith Leaders’ Summit and the Universal Oneness Celebration at Madison Square Garden — Bhagwat shared some truly insights on what it means to be a Hindu in Bharat.

Addressing the faith leaders’ summit, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader said if any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslims in Bharat, he will not remain a Hindu. “Bharat is home to people of all denominations. Those who could not find a safe place in the world came to Bharat,” he said.

“We as RSS think, because we have this knowledge that world humanity is one, it is our duty to go all over the world and tell everybody that, in spite of diversities, we are one,” he said.

“Muslim brothers ask me: You are a Hindu organisation, you see Hindu Rashtra, what about us Muslims? Would you drive us out? I said, no, that is not Hindutva. If any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslims in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu,” he said.

“Where there is ‘me’ and ‘mine’, there is no solution. ‘We’ and ‘ours’ is the solution,” he added.

Bhagwat arrived in the US on Tuesday as part of the RSS centenary-year global outreach programme. His outreach tour also includes Canada and the UK.