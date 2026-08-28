Sam Pitroda backs Mamdani’s RSS concerns, calls for inclusive India

Senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda has said New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani’s criticism of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh contains “some truth”, while maintaining that the organisation was entitled to hold a private gathering in the city.

Pitroda was responding to questions about RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s event in New York and Mamdani’s comments about the organisation.

“I know mayor of New York has spoken about his views, but it's a private event. And everybody is entitled, everybody's entitled to have their private event. No issue,” Pitroda told IANS in an interview.

Asked whether he shared Mamdani’s assessment of the RSS, Pitroda described the mayor’s remarks as his personal views before setting out his own belief in a secular and inclusive India.

“I do agree with the fact that I believe in secular India. I believe in India where there is no difference in religion, caste, language, state,” he said.

Pitroda said he believed in an India founded on equal rights, truth, trust, love and equity. He recalled growing up in a village where families belonging to different religions and social backgrounds lived together peacefully.

Born in 1942 during British rule, Pitroda said a Muslim family lived opposite his home, while Jain and Sikh households were on either side and a tribal Odia family lived behind it.

“We all lived in peace, harmony, no conflict at all,” he said.

Contrasting his childhood experiences with present-day India, Pitroda claimed that conflict, hatred and fear had increased considerably. Against this background, he said Mamdani’s criticism contained an element of truth.