Murugan can travel back home to Sri Lanka: TN govt to HC

The Sri Lankan High Commission in Chennai yesterday, 26 March, granted travel documents to Murugan, an ex-convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. Once a deportation order is issued, he can return home, the Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras High Court.

Murugan, alias Sriharan, a Sri Lankan national, was one of the seven convicts in the high-profile assassination and was freed by order of the Supreme Court in November 2022 after serving over 30 years in prison.

The Tamil Nadu government told the High Court that once the deportation order was issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Chennai, Murugan can go back to Sri Lanka.

Additional public prosecutor R. Muniyapparaj made the submission when the petition filed by Murugan, which sought a direction to the director of rehabilitation to issue a photo ID to him, came up for hearing before a division bench comprising justices R. Suresh Kumar and K. Kumaresh Babu.

Relying upon the letter addressed by the state government to the FRRO, Muniyapparaj submitted that temporary travel documents in original had already been issued by the Sri Lankan High Commission to the petitioner, based on which the necessary deportation order has to be passed by the FRRO. The state government has already addressed the matter to the FRRO through a letter dated 25 March 2024. Once the deportation order is issued by FRRO, the petitioner can return to Sri Lanka.