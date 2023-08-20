Rajiv Gandhi would have been 79 years old today

“We were buddies,” said the then BJP MP Subramanian Swamy about former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in an interview with Outlook magazine. He then went on to recall that as the Union law minister, he had gone through the files related to the Bofors deal and found no involvement of the then PM.

Rajiv Gandhi had once accosted him in the Central Hall of parliament house, Swamy had recalled. “I hear you have been poring through the Bofors papers. What did you find?” Rajiv Gandhi had asked the law minister. Recalling the conversation, Swamy said he remembers the reply he gave. “I found that you got the boot and others got the loot.”

On Sunday, Swamy turned up at the Central Hall of the parliament to pay tributes to the former prime minister on his birth anniversary along with a motley group of parliamentarians. Posted All India Trinamool Congress MP Jawahar Sircar on X:

“Honouring late Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary— on behalf of Trinamool Congress & Bengal. With Kapil Sibal, KC Venugopal, Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi. BJP did not have the decency to send a minister!”