Muslim boy thrashed by mob after being caught with 'kidnapped' teenage girl at Mumbai railway station

A 16-year-old Muslim boy was allegedly beaten up by a group of persons amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', after he was caught boarding an express train at Bandra railway terminus here with a teenage Hindu girl, who they claimed was kidnapped by him, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on July 21, but came to light when its video went viral on social media on Tuesday, the police said.

The boy as well as the girl, who is 17-year-old, are residents of Ambarnath in neighbouring Thane district, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.