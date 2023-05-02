Muslim clerics seek withdrawal of FIRs for offering namaaz on road

Prominent Muslim clerics in Kanpur have strongly opposed the FIRs registered against hundreds of people for offering prayers on roads on the last Friday of Ramzan and Eid.



Terming the police action 'unjustifiable', the clerics, who demanded that the cases be withdrawn, asked if the government or the district administration had decided that no religious event be held in public.



Citing their displeasure, the clerics, who met the Kanpur police commissioner, said in a memorandum: "All of us are guilty of the crime. Arrest not only the 1,700 people booked, but thousands of others also for the crimes mentioned in the FIRs."