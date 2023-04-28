Police file FIRs for offering namaaz on roads on Eid in UP

Sub-Inspector Brijesh Kumar, who lodged an FIR in Kanpur's Babupurwa, said it had been decided during a peace committee meeting that prayers would only be offered inside the Eidgah and those who could not offer prayers due to congestion would do so in the second shift that the police were to arrange.



Similarly, the FIR lodged with Bajaria police states that despite prohibitory orders, hundreds of people placed their mats on the roads and participated in Eid prayers. Police tried to dissuade them from doing so, but they did not pay heed to it.



The FIRs were lodged under Section 186 (obstructing public servants), 188 (disobedience and gathering crowd in defiance of section 144), 283 (obstructing the public way, 341 (wrongful restraint) and 353 (criminal force to deter public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



Kanpur's Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central, Pramod Kumar, said the police were examining the CCTV and drone footage.