Social unrest mars Eid, Basava Janyanthi, Akshay Tritiya festivities in Karnataka

Social unrest and tense situation prevailing in Karnataka marred the celebrations of Eid, Basava Jayanthi and Akshay Tritiya on Tuesday.



Though the festivals are being celebrated with fervour and grandeur, police is on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents in the state.



Security has been beefed up in capital Bengaluru, Shivamogga district where a Bajrang Dal activist was killed and prohibitory orders were clamped for more than eight days and Hubballi city, which witnessed large scale violence following the surface of an objectionable post.