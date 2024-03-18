Muslim shopkeepers face closure in Uttarakhand town after abduction of minor girls

A local traders’ body has forced Muslim shopkeepers in Dharchula to down shutters and issued a call for their ouster from the Uttarakhand town after two minor girls were allegedly lured by a couple of men from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

The Dharchula Vyapar Sangh has cancelled the membership of 91 traders, mostly Muslims, and its members have stopped them from opening their shops over the past three days. They have also asked landlords to oust such "outsiders".

But the administration said landlords in the town, about 90 km from district headquarters Pithoragarh, have not supported the trader organisation’s call.

The two traders from Bareilly, who were arrested in February for allegedly luring the minor girls, were charged under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (sexual assault), 354 (use of criminal force to outrage modesty of woman) and the POCSO Act, Dharchula SHO Parvez Ali said.

"We have registered an FIR against elements who forced the shop owners to shut their shops," Pithoragarh district magistrate Reena Joshi said. "No unlawful activity will be allowed. Traders from outside doing business in town will be given full protection."