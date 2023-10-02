Why the Muslims of Uttarakhand are afraid, very afraid

In 2017, Modi had chosen Yogi Adityanath to be chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. Adityanath has used denigrating and violent language when speaking about Muslims since he was a five-term member of Parliament from Gorakhpur and is regarded as the most hardened Hindu nationalist leader. He was the one instrumental in spreading the conspiracy theory of ‘love jihad’.

Since then, the chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand—states that have never been as communally divisive as Uttar Pradesh—have modelled themselves on Adityanath, making anti-conversion laws more stringent in a way that has a chilling effect on interfaith marriages, bulldozing predominantly Muslim homes as a way of

State-sanctioned retaliation against unproven crimes, and letting violence against Muslims go unpunished.

Six months after Dhami became chief minister, Hindu monks met in the holy city of Haridwar in the western part of the state for a ‘Dharam Sansad’ in December, where they gave hate speeches over two days, telling Hindus that economic boycott was not enough. They had to ‘get ready to kill’ and pick up weapons for a ‘safai abhiyan (cleansing drive)’.

None of the speakers have been convicted for threatening violence against a minority community, and some of the monks kept making hate speeches over the next two years.

Awash with fear

A speaker at the September gathering said that three terms had been planted in Uttarakhand: ‘Dev bhoomi ‘love jihad’ and ‘land jihad’. “What kind of term is ‘land jihad’?” the interlocutor asked. “The chief minister is saying this himself, openly, publicly. Can he even say what it means?”

“They are crying out sanskriti, sanskriti, sanskriti (culture), but what they are doing is hooliganism: ‘We are the natives, and what we say will prevail. If we don’t put shops next to the road, then who will? If we don’t earn, then who will? Who are these people who have come here?’ Instead of blaming their reduced economic conditions on the government policy, they have this made-up theory that Muslims came, started their businesses and got rich and (the Hindus) were left behind,” the interlocuter said.

“The supporters of the government have become blind. They are not thinking or understanding how they are being used. They are not looking at history,” the interlocutor continued. “What we read about Hitler and genocide, the circumstances then and now, there is no difference. I never thought I would meet such blind people in my life. They are being used so easily. The only thing left is for there to be bloodshed on the streets.”

On the destruction of the mazars, this interlocutor said these graves and mausoleums were proof of how long Muslims were in Uttarakhand: “If they destroy the graves, how will people say how long they have been in Uttarakhand?

“My father was born in Haldwani. Thousands of people like my father have lived here for three or four generations. But when the railway matter came up, a simple narrative went out: ‘Send them back to where they came from.’ It was so simple and easy for the media to put the idea into people’s heads that ‘these people’ are outsiders.”