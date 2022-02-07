Muzaffarnagar not stadium for Hindu-Muslim matches: Tikait

With Assembly polls less than a week away in western Uttar Pradesh, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait made a veiled attack on the ruling BJP on Sunday as he said Muzaffarnagar is "not a stadium for Hindu-Muslim matches".

The national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), which is a part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), said those talking on communal lines will not witness electoral gains in the region.

"Western Uttar Pradesh wants to talk about development. Those talking about Hindu, Muslim, Jinnah, religion will lose votes. Muzaffarnagar is not a stadium for Hindu-Muslim matches," Tikait said in a tweet in Hindi.