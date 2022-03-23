Muzaffarpur shelter home case: SC seeks action taken report from Bihar govt

The bench, also comprising Justice Krishna Murari, observed that investigation is complete in the matter and some accused have been convicted. The Bihar government counsel submitted that conviction has happened in one matter and now appeal is pending before the Delhi High Court. The counsel also informed the top court that action has been taken against officers concerned.



Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan, representing the CBI, submitted that investigation is complete in the matter and some officers were repatriated to parent cadre, after taking court's permission. Divan added that there is no investigation which is pending and the trial has taken place in the main case.



The bench noted, "CBI has also filed an application regarding repatriation of officers to the parent cadre. Investigation was done by CBI regarding one shelter home and then against others too."