My duty remains the same, to protect the idea of India: Rahul

After the Supreme Court stay on his conviction in the 'Modi surname' defamation case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that his duty remains to protect the idea of India.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, "Come what may, my duty remains the same. Protect the idea of India."



The Supreme Court gave him a big relief and stayed his conviction, which cost him his Lok Sabha membership. The court said that no reasons were given by the trial judge for imposing the maximum punishment of two years in the case.



Party leader and noted lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, senior advocates Rajinder Cheema, Harin Raval, and advocates Tarannum Cheema, and Prasanna Advocates appeared for Rahul Gandhi in the court.