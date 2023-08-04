Rahul Gandhi returns to Delhi with Jack Russell Terrier puppy from Goa

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who paid a private visit to Goa, took with him to Delhi a three-month-old Jack Russell Terrier puppy from the coastal state.

Gandhi had arrived in Goa on Wednesday night and returned to the national capital on Thursday morning.

Shivani Pitre, who runs a dog kennel in Mapusa town in North Goa along with her husband Stanley Braganca, said on Thursday that while Gandhi took with him one puppy, he has selected another one, which will be sent to him later.

Pitre said Gandhi had sent his representative earlier to inquire about the puppy and he himself wanted to see before taking him.