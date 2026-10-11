My family continues to face vicious abuse: 'Mohd' Deepak in his own words

On 26 January, 42-year-old gym owner and fitness trainer Deepak Kumar saw his neighbour Vakil Ahmed, the 71-year-old proprietor of Baba School Dress & Matching Centre, being harassed by Bajrang Dal activists to remove the supposedly Hindu word ‘Baba’ from his shop signage.

When Deepak intervened, the crowd demanded his name. In a gesture of solidarity, he replied spontaneously, “My name is Mohammad Deepak”. A video of the incident went viral and thrust him into the national spotlight. What followed was a spiral of hate: FIRs, eviction notices, death threats, social-media abuse. His business collapsed.

In July, Deepak was in Delhi to lend support to the Jantar Mantar protests. In August, the Supreme Court stayed the FIR filed against him.

But the reprieve was short-lived. In early October, after Deepak’s post on the partial demolition of a mosque in Ujjain ordered by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, a local businessman accused him of abuse, assault and threats. On 1 October, Deepak was arrested. On 2 October, he was released on bail, bringing his turbulent nine-month journey — from defending his Muslim neighbour to becoming an accused — back into the spotlight. Mohammad Deepak tells his story to Rashme Sehgal.

I live in the small town of Kotdwar in Uttarakhand, where the people’s thinking has, over the years, become increasingly parochial and casteist. In the last few years, the government has unleashed so much anti-Muslim propaganda that it has polarised our society.

I was born in Kotdwar and have lived here for 42 years, but I'm not Garhwali. Everyone here knows me. I ran a successful gym with more than 200 members, and could pay a monthly rent of Rs 40,000-plus. After the 26 January incident, in order to hide their guilt, members of the Hindu Raksha Samiti and Bajrang Dal began to malign me and spread all kinds of falsehoods against me.