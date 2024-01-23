Myanmar military aircraft overshoots runway in Mizoram, 8 crew injured

At least eight crew members of a Myanmar Air Force aircraft were injured after the plane skidded off the Lengpui airport in Mizoram capital Aizawl on Tuesday, officials said.

The Myanmar Air Force fixed wing transport aircraft came to Lengpui airport to take back the remaining 92 Myanmar soldiers to their country.

Officials said that out of the 14 people who were on board the medium size aircraft along with the pilot, eight were injured and six were safe.

The injured were immediately rushed to Lengpui hospital.

Mizoram disaster management officials along with the district administration and police officials rushed to the Lengpui airport, 30 km from the Aizawl city, and rescued the injured crew of the Myanmar Air Force aircraft.

According to officials, as many as 184 of the 276 Myanmarese soldiers, who fled to Mizoram on 17 January after their camps were captured by armed pro-democracy ethnic groups, were flown back home on a Myanmar military aircraft on Monday.

“A Myanmar Air Force transport plane from Mandalay (Myanmar) landed at Lengpui airport on Monday and evacuated 184 Myanmar soldiers to Sittwe (Akyab) in two sorties. Before the departure of the Myanmarese soldiers, the Indian authorities have completed all necessary formalities,” a senior official told IANS.